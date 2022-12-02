Festive appetizers from Emily Richards

Balsamic Roasted Pear Wedges with Prosciutto

This is a delicious appetizer for entertaining, but it can also be served as a dessert to finish the meal. Serve it with a sparkling wine to start your meal or a sweet ice wine to end your meal.

4 firm ripe Bosc or Bartlett pears

1/4 cup (60 mL) aged balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of pepper

12 slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved lengthwise

Gorgonzola Cream Dip:

3 oz (90 g) gorgonzola cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup (60 mL) 35% whipping cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Italian parsley

Gorgonzola Cream Dip: In a small bowl, stir together gorgonzola, cream and parsley until smooth; set aside.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

Cut pears in half and remove seeds and core. Cut each half into thirds and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together balsamic, parsley, thyme, mustard, garlic and pepper. Add pear wedges and stir to coat well. Let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Remove one pear wedge at a time, reserving marinade and wrap with prosciutto slice half and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pears and prosciutto.

Roast in centre of oven for about 15 minutes or until golden and pears are tender but firm. Spoon remaining marinade over top of pears and let cool slightly.

Serve with Gorgonzola Cream Dip.

Makes 24 pieces.

Prosciutto and Ricotta Honey Crostini

Fresh Prosciutto di Parma is a perfect match to this chestnut honey drizzled ricotta crostini. Be sure to save some slices to enjoy before your guests arrive!



12 ciabatta crostini

3/4 cup (175 mL) ricotta cheese

Chestnut or buckwheat honey

12 slices Prosciutto di Parma

Fresh cracked pepper

Spread crostini with ricotta cheese and drizzle lightly with honey. Decoratively add prosciutto slice to each crostini and sprinkle with pepper to serve.

Makes 12 pieces.

Prosciutto Wrapped Gorgonzola Dates

Rich and smooth from the dates, salty and crisp from the prosciutto and creamy from the gorgonzola. A perfect bite, and so quick to make.



12 large Medjool dates

1/3 cup (75 mL) Gorgonzola cheese

6 slices Prosciutto di Parma

Slit each date, removing the pit.

Open slightly and fill with cheese. Press edges to close. Cut prosciutto in half lengthwise; wrap each date with 1 strip of prosciutto.

Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.) Bake at 375°F (190°C) about 10 minutes or until the prosciutto is crisp. Let cool slightly and serve with toothpicks.

Makes 12 pieces.

Tip: Alternatively, panfry in nonstick skillet until warmed through.