Festive Brass brings its 'Holiday Horns' tour to Vancouver Island venues
Festive Brass, a 12-piece brass band, will be touring its Holiday Horns show up and down Vancouver Island this month.
The show will feature seasonal favourites performed in the group’s unique style.
The ensemble has a library of close to 200 arrangements, almost all of which have been written by members of the group.
With such a large catalogue, the group boasts the ability to play nearly any Christmas tune upon request.
The tour with an ensemble of this size is a first for Festive Brass but some of the players have been playing together for more than two decades.
"We’ve been playing together for the past 20 some years at Butchart Gardens as a small quartet and this is the first time we’re kind of fortifying our forces," says bandleader Stevan Paranosic.
Tickets and information about upcoming Holiday Horns tour dates in Campbell River, Parksville, Sidney and elsewhere on the island are available here.
