Festive window displays return to downtown Windsor

Downtown Windsor businesses will be showcasing festive window displays to boost holiday cheer.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), in partnership with the Province of Ontario and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), is unveiling the holiday displays.

“For many families, visiting these holiday windows have become a new family tradition,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “The storefront canvasses are both a nod and a throwback to Christmases of years past, when families descended upon the downtown to enjoy the holidays, and a promise of a brighter holiday and years ahead.”

Twenty storefront windows, designed and decorated by two beloved local artists, Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall, are intended to be a feast for the imagination, adding to the brilliant holiday ambiance of the core.

These living holiday cards, scattered throughout the DWBIA’s boundaries, are sure to attract visitors and inspire family traditions − something many agree is much needed again this year.

Window decorations can be viewed at:

A Dog's Breakfast

Behind the Wood Bar Store

Café March 21

Cookie Bar

Cosebelle Fashions

Craft Heads Brewery

Dr. Disc Records

Fred's Fashions

G & G Jewellery

La Vern’s Market

Lefty's on the O

Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits

Rogues Gallery Comics

Shanfields-Meyers Jewellery & China Shop

The Coffee Exchange

The Gifting Tree

Thyme Kitchen

Turbo

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Youssef Hair Boutique

“It is very encouraging to witness a seasonal transformation of Downtown Windsor during Winter Fest. Being able to provide much needed holiday cheer and expression throughout the district resonates well among residents and visitors,” says Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s CEO Gordon Orr.