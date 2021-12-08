Festive window displays return to downtown Windsor
Downtown Windsor businesses will be showcasing festive window displays to boost holiday cheer.
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), in partnership with the Province of Ontario and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), is unveiling the holiday displays.
“For many families, visiting these holiday windows have become a new family tradition,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “The storefront canvasses are both a nod and a throwback to Christmases of years past, when families descended upon the downtown to enjoy the holidays, and a promise of a brighter holiday and years ahead.”
Twenty storefront windows, designed and decorated by two beloved local artists, Carlyne Peach and Julia Hall, are intended to be a feast for the imagination, adding to the brilliant holiday ambiance of the core.
These living holiday cards, scattered throughout the DWBIA’s boundaries, are sure to attract visitors and inspire family traditions − something many agree is much needed again this year.
Window decorations can be viewed at:
- A Dog's Breakfast
- Behind the Wood Bar Store
- Café March 21
- Cookie Bar
- Cosebelle Fashions
- Craft Heads Brewery
- Dr. Disc Records
- Fred's Fashions
- G & G Jewellery
- La Vern’s Market
- Lefty's on the O
- Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits
- Rogues Gallery Comics
- Shanfields-Meyers Jewellery & China Shop
- The Coffee Exchange
- The Gifting Tree
- Thyme Kitchen
- Turbo
- Whiskeyjack Boutique
- Youssef Hair Boutique
“It is very encouraging to witness a seasonal transformation of Downtown Windsor during Winter Fest. Being able to provide much needed holiday cheer and expression throughout the district resonates well among residents and visitors,” says Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s CEO Gordon Orr.