Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation

A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.

Halton police were called to Oakdale park, just north of Highway 403, in Oakville, Ont. at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was walking near Munn’s Creek when they located a fetus.

As is the case in all events of paediatric deaths, the police services’ homicide unit is conducting an investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Investigators are also seeking video or dashcam footage taken after May 18 at approximately 7 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.