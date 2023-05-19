Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Hannah Alberga
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
Halton police were called to Oakdale park, just north of Highway 403, in Oakville, Ont. at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Officers said a pedestrian was walking near Munn’s Creek when they located a fetus.
As is the case in all events of paediatric deaths, the police services’ homicide unit is conducting an investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776.
Investigators are also seeking video or dashcam footage taken after May 18 at approximately 7 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Surrey gang crackdown: RCMPA man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Surrey this week following ongoing gang enforcement efforts by Mounties.
-
New CT scanners coming to Selkirk Regional Health CentreThe province is promising $15 million for two new CT scanners for the Selkirk Regional Health Centre
-
Region reports first COVID-19-related deaths in nearly two monthsAfter nearly two months of reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Region of Waterloo’s weekly dashboard update shows two people died in the last week.
-
Downtown London, Ont. retailer wins national online awardFor 40 years Fisher and Company, now called Hanger9, has been a part of the downtown London retail landscape. Known as a brick and mortar-type of store, things changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.