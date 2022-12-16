Few Canadians plan to donate blood and plasma this holiday season, despite a big need

It may be the season of giving, but data shows that donating blood and plasma is not top of mind for many Canadians this time of year.

A new survey from Ipsos shows that while 6 out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent of Canadians plan to donate before Dec. 31., despite a pressing national inventory need for several blood types.

Earlier this year the smallest donor base in a decade was reported due to the number of regular donors dropping by 31,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In efforts to increase donorship, discussions between the Canadian Blood services and the government took place in Aug. 2022 to address how to more than double the 50 per cent of domestic plasma supply, with paid donations being considered as one potential solution.

As the holidays approach, the need for donations is even more dire: more than 25,000 open appointments must be filled across Canada by New Years Eve, and with factors such as weather and illnesses leading to appointment cancellations, the winter proves to be a particularly difficult time to bring in donations.

“Late cancellations and missed appointments make it challenging to collect blood products. If you make an appointment, please try to keep it. If you are unable to make it to your appointment, please cancel it as early as possible so someone else may take your place,” says Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations in a press release.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations every day -- platelets being a vital blood component used to treat cancer patients.

And while O-negative blood can be transfused to any patient, these donors are in high demand, especially in emergency situations for newborn patients.

While five plasma donation centres were opened by the Canadian Blood Service Agency in the last few years, and six more are planned to open in 2024 as an effort to draw 25 per cent of its supply from Canadians, the agency urges Canadians to make appointments now if they can.

”Your donation could help bring someone home this winter season,” says Prinzen.