Few details as police investigate incident at Sarnia residence

The OPP is expected to release more information later Wednesday about an investigation taking place at a residence on Watson Street in Sarnia.

City police began an investigation at the multi-unit home at the corner of London Road and Watson Street on Tuesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

A Sarnia police command unit remained at the site Wednesday morning, along with a Sarnia police cruiser to secure the scene.

The rear of the property is cordoned off with yellow tape, along with a back door. Jim Bell, who lives in the building, tells CTV News London that all the police activity has taken place in a basement apartment.

“The only thing we thought we heard a big battering ram open up the back door. That’s all we heard, me and the other neighbour. The police asked us to stay away from back there. They’ve been there since yesterday afternoon,” Bell said.

Sarnia police have asked the public to stay away from the area until further notice.

The investigation is expected to last for the next several days as officers gather evidence.

In the meantime, Sarnia police said OPP investigators were expected on scene later Wednesday, but could not say why.

Bell said he’s being kept in the dark about just what happened, and the nature of the police investigation.

“It’s a little unnerving that something that serious could have happened right there in the basement apartment,” he said.