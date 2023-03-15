iHeartRadio

Few details known in Sarnia, Ont. death investigation


A map depicts where in Sarnia, Ont. a death occurred on March 15, 2023. (CTV)

The Sarnia Police Service continues to investigate a death in the city.

Officers arrived at a high-rise apartment in the 200 block of Capel Street, where a person was found deceased on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are reviewing evidence, but a police spokesperson does not expect any new public information to be released Wednesday.

The Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch has been at the scene.

Police have yet to say how the person died.  

12