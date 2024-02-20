Few flurries, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Tuesday
It’s cold and snowy in Ottawa Tuesday morning, as it feels like -14 with the wind chill.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -3 C and a few flurries ending this morning, then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.
A few clouds are forecasted for tonight with a low of -11 C -- wind chill -8 this evening and -16 overnight.
Temperatures will start to go up on Wednesday and Thursday to reach a high of 5 C on Wednesday and 4 C on Thursday.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The National Capital Commission opened a portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway between Pretoria and Bank Street Monday at noon.
The NCC says the canal flooded with people shortly after the reopening.
"The ice conditions aren't perfect, but at least it's open," said resident Andre Jakaubow.
The reopeninmg came as Winterlude 2024 wrapped up.
