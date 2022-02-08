Few protesters remain on Albert Street after police breakup convoy

Only a handful of demonstrators returned to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday, the day after police dispersed a truck convoy.

Regina’s deputy police chief Dean Rae, is proud of how officers handled the situation.

“I felt they did a very good job engaging the public, keeping everybody safe while also allowing the protesters to put forth their ideas and thoughts and have the respectful process, protest that they had hoped for,” Rae said.

About two dozen trucks parked Saturday in a driving lane on Albert Street, adjacent to the legislative building. Demonstrators called for an end to vaccine mandates and other restrictions, steps the premier has pledged to take soon.

A tow truck was used to remove the lead vehicle. The remaining truckers then complied with a police request to leave. Only the protest organizer, Tamara Lavoie remained in place.

“I guess it’s the end of it for people who are accepting where this province and this country has gone. I guess that’s what’s happening. I don’t accept this at all. I don’t accept what the police did here today. I don’t accept what the tow trucks they called in here did today,” Lavoie said.

Demonstrators sang and honked horns during the two day demonstration, resulting in some noise complaints to city hall.

Police spent Sunday evening engaging with protest organizers before the final group agreed to leave at midnight.

They formed a small convoy for a slow paced departure across the Albert Street bridge.

The legislative building remains closed to the public and vehicle traffic in the area is restricted. Authorities are on stand by should further demonstrations take place.