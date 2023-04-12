Fewer potholes in Edmonton this year than last year: city

The city says as a result of good weather over the winter, there are fewer potholes on city streets than there were this time last year.

Crews have repaired 29,500 potholes this year to date.

This time last year, they had repaired 40,000 potholes.

In Edmonton, crews repair potholes year round.

The city's director of infrastructure says crews were able to repair more potholes in November, December, and January, before they became a big problem.

"Due to the weather this year, the crews were able to be on the roads a little bit more frequently," Caitlin Zerebeski told reporters at a media event on Wednesday. "January of last year was a heavy snow precipitation month in 2022, and in 2023 we didn’t have that same weather pattern."

Zerebeski says reporting a pothole to 311 is the best way to get it filled quickly.

The city adopted a proactive approach to pothole repair three years ago, so Zerebeski says in addition to fixing the pothole that was reported, crews will also repair any potholes in the same area.

"Potholes are formed by freeze thaw. So when precipitation enters the surface of the road, you have a freeze and a thaw, which creates small voids under the surface of the roadway. When cars drive over that, it creates the void you see as a pothole," she said.

"Doing that proactive approach means we’re getting to potholes before they become problematic for citizens and before they become bigger through those freeze thaw cycles."

The city filled more than 500,000 potholes in total in 2022, and Zerebeski expects crews will repair a similar number in 2023.