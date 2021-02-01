Fewer people have been lacing up their skates and hitting Centennial River Trail this year, according to The Forks.

Sara Stasiuk, vice president of finance and operations for The Forks, said despite fewer people, the numbers have increased steadily throughout January with this past weekend experiencing about 80 per cent of a normal January weekend.

“We would be normally looking at about 50,000 people, and we were probably at 40,000 this weekend,” she said. “It’s really the site amenities and the weather has been absolutely phenomenal. Once we started building the ice, both on land and on the river, and once we expanded the river trails, expanded into ski trails and bike trails, people have been magnetically attracted to our spaces here.”

Stasiuk noted skaters have been gathering in larger numbers on the rivers as opposed to the Arctic Glacier Park trails where skaters have less room.

“The river trail is much wider than before, obviously to make sure we can accommodate the physical distancing requirements. People are really gravitating towards the river, in particular, the big giant open space at the base of the fork,” she said.

Counting the number of visitors isn’t an exact science and with buildings mostly closed, it is made more difficult.

“It’s tough to measure because of one of our primary measurements is a thing called door counters on the market building, but with the market mostly closed, we aren’t able to precisely measure this year over last year,” said Stasiuk.

The door counters are laser beams on every door in the market that measures the number of times a door is opened. While it doesn’t count people passing through, it does give a base reference which can be used for yearly comparisons.

Stasiuk said the river trails have now reached their maximum lengths for the year with trails going as far the Hugo Docks on the Assiniboine River and to Churchill Drive on the Red River.

She said peak skating times are at around 2 p.m., with a later 7 p.m. rush on Saturdays.