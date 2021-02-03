Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 67 more deaths related to the disease.

While the 1,172 new cases represent an increase over Tuesday’s report when only 745 infections were added, the government said that yesterday’s count was an “underestimation” due to a data migration at Toronto Public Health.

This pushes the province’s lab-confirmed case total to 272,097, including 6,305 deaths and 248,981 recoveries.

Of the 67 deaths reported Wednesday, 29 involved residents of a long-term care home.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is now 1,675. That number was as high as 2,205 one week ago today.

With 52,418 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.3 per cent.

There are currently 16,811 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.