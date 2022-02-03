Fewer than 10 Ottawa police officers suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

The Ottawa Police Service has suspended fewer than 10 officers without pay for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline for police service members to get vaccinated was Monday. On Thursday, the police service said fewer than 10 sworn officers have not yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The service did not provide a more exact number.

“Pursuant to our policy, these employees are on a leave of absence without pay effective February 1, 2022,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This is not impacting operations.”

The police service announced its mandatory vaccination policy in October, after facing pressure to institute one in line with other municipal and federal workplaces.

At the time, 84 per cent of staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That number grew to about 96 per cent by late December, Chief Peter Sloly said at the time.