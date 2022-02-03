Fewer than 10 Ottawa police officers suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
The Ottawa Police Service has suspended fewer than 10 officers without pay for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The deadline for police service members to get vaccinated was Monday. On Thursday, the police service said fewer than 10 sworn officers have not yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The service did not provide a more exact number.
“Pursuant to our policy, these employees are on a leave of absence without pay effective February 1, 2022,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This is not impacting operations.”
The police service announced its mandatory vaccination policy in October, after facing pressure to institute one in line with other municipal and federal workplaces.
At the time, 84 per cent of staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That number grew to about 96 per cent by late December, Chief Peter Sloly said at the time.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go outYouth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
-
Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant sonNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.
-
Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaksHealth officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.
-
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet selected as all-star reserveToronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
-
Why two family doctors chose Manitoulin IslandTwo new physicians have signed on with a family health team on Manitoulin Island, where they also work in the emergency department of the Mindemoya Hospital.