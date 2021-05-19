Fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario for second straight day

For the second day in a row, Ontario has logged fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are reporting 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day case count since March 24.

There were 1,616 infections reported Tuesday, 2,170 on Monday, 2,199 on Saturday and 2,584 on Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 514,690, including deaths and recoveries.

Of the 8,525 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also reported a sharp drop in positivity rate. With just over 38,400 COVID-19 tests completed in the last 24-hour period, officials say the province’s positivity rate is now 5.2 per cent.

On Monday, that number was 7.6 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.