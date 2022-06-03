Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election

Fewer than 50 per cent of voters in all eight Ottawa ridings cast a ballot in Thursday's Ontario election.

Voter turnout across Ontario was 43.03 per cent.

In Ottawa, 355,870 eligible voters cast a ballot in the eight ridings in the provincial election. Preliminary statistics show the voter turnout in Ottawa was 45 per cent.

All ridings saw a double-digit drop in voter turnout in the election compared to the 2018 election.

Ottawa Centre had the highest voter turnout at 49.5 per cent, followed by Kanata-Carleton at 49.4 per cent and Carleton at 49.1 per cent.

Ottawa-Vanier had the lowest voter turnout in Ottawa at 37.2 per cent, down from 51.47 per cent in 2018.

Here is a look at the voter turnout in Ottawa ridings (2018 voter turnout in parenthesis)