Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election

A polling station at Dominion Chalmers Church in Ottawa. June 2, 2022. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Fewer than 50 per cent of voters in all eight Ottawa ridings cast a ballot in Thursday's Ontario election.

Voter turnout across Ontario was 43.03 per cent.

In Ottawa, 355,870 eligible voters cast a ballot in the eight ridings in the provincial election. Preliminary statistics show the voter turnout in Ottawa was 45 per cent.

All ridings saw a double-digit drop in voter turnout in the election compared to the 2018 election.

Ottawa Centre had the highest voter turnout at 49.5 per cent, followed by Kanata-Carleton at 49.4 per cent and Carleton at 49.1 per cent.

Ottawa-Vanier had the lowest voter turnout in Ottawa at 37.2 per cent, down from 51.47 per cent in 2018.

Here is a look at the voter turnout in Ottawa ridings (2018 voter turnout in parenthesis)

  • Carleton – 49.1 per cent (62 per cent)
  • Kanata-Carleton – 49.4 per cent (63.32 per cent)
  • Nepean - 40.4 per cent (58.73 per cent)
  • Orleans – 46.2 per cent (62.77 per cent)
  • Ottawa Centre – 49.5 per cent (61.2 per cent)
  • Ottawa South 42.2 per cent (56.92 per cent)
  • Ottawa Vanier – 37.2 per cent (51.47 per cent)
  • Ottawa West-Nepean 46.4 per cent (57.04 per cent)
