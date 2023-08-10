Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs

The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.

Andrew Mackey, 24, died after being shot during an altercation on Louis Street around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 5.

“Information provided was that while at a social gathering, individuals were involved in a verbal argument that resulted in one of the individuals being shot,” police said in a news release this week.

“Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stacyann Major said she was called the morning of Aug. 5 and received the devastating news.

“While at work I got a phone call no one would like to hear,” Major wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“The words that vibrated through the phone, ‘Andrew has been shot,’ and just like that, the love of my life was gone. Andrew was a father to two beautiful girls, Oceann and Octavia. The relationship and bond he has once shared with them has now been cut short, extremely short.”

She said Mackey was “loved by many” and had an infectious smile.

“Every room he enters he brought a light with him,” Majors said.

“Andrew (was) a sweet, loving, caring and compassionate father, son, fiancé, brother, godfather and friend and a life gone oh so soon. If Andrew has ever entered your life, an impact was surely made. This has been a huge tragedy and a great loss to the family, friends and to the community.”

Major said she was raising money “to help cover the cost of his funeral and other funeral arrangements. Anything is greatly appreciated.”

David Pusey, 28, is charged with numerous offences in connection with Mackey’s death, including second-degree murder, weapons possession, pointing a firearm, breaching release orders and carrying a concealed weapon.