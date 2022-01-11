Field hospital a possibility as B.C. braces for Omicron impact, officials warn

With uncertainty around what the Omicron variant will mean for an already strained health-care system, B.C. officials say contingency plans are being put in place for staffing at the health authority level and space is being sought for a field hospital in Metro Vancouver.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that may mean converting the mass vaccination clinic at the Vancouver Convention Centre to a field hospital. He told reporters it could be set up in five to seven days, while adding that isn't the route the province wants to take.

"We are not willing to stand up the field hospital this time, but of course we want to have all of the options available," Dix added.

In April 2020, unsure of what to expect, officials had set up a field hospital. And while it wasn't needed, the COVID-19 variant sweeping across the province may change that.

Hospitalizations are rapidly increasing and independent modelling expects the trend to continue. Of those ending up in hospital, a disproportionate number are unvaccinated.

Dr. Sally Otto is an evolutionary biologist who is also part of the independent B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group. The group's analysis shows the virus is doubling every three days in B.C. And while cases may start to level off in a few weeks, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator.

"Even at the lowest prediction that we're making our models -- 2,000 people in hospital -- that overwhelms, entirely overwhelms our system because we don’t have that much more surge capacity and bed capacity," Dr. Otto told CTV Morning Live.

While Omicron has less severe outcomes for those who are vaccinated, it can be serious even for those who are young and healthy. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said seeing young people in hospital is hitting health-care workers, hard.

At a briefing, Dr. Henry added, "Right now we have three people in ICU in this province who are unvaccinated people in their 20s and we have one person in their 30s in critical care."

Dr. Henry says transmission will be high for several weeks. Her focus, will be balancing the need to keep things open while not overwhelming hospitals and staff. She said restrictions are likely to continue for now, but hinted some businesses may be able to re-open with COVID-19 safety plans in place. The next briefing takes place Friday.