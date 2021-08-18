Field Hospital documentary to air on big screen at Windsor’s Festival Plaza
“Dispatches from a Field Hospital” will get its World Film Festival premiere this Saturday at WIFF Under the Stars.
Filmmaker Matt Gallagher was born and raised in Windsor but now works in Toronto.
In Spring 2020, his father was taken to the Field Hospital at St Clair College because his nursing home was in a massive COVID-19 outbreak.
Gallagher documented his family’s experience, plus several others, showing how they stayed connected at the height of the pandemic.
It will be played on the big screen setup at the Riverfront Festival Plaza as part of the Windsor International Film Festival Under the Stars, an outdoor, drive-in style event.
The show is at 1 p.m. and Gallagher tells CTV News they will have some “special guests” to talk about their experiences during the event.
Click here for ticket information.
