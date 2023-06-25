Field of Dreams: Cape Breton ball field gets major facelift

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the Hawks Dream Field project in Cape Breton is closer to becoming a reality.

“It's been overwhelming and it's also surreal. It just doesn't seem like four years we've been doing this,” said co-founder Toni McNeil.

The baseball field in Dominion, N.S., is complete, with artificial turf, lighting, shaded seating, and washrooms.

The goal from the beginning was to make the space accessible to all.

“The pass-through window in the canteen will be at a level so that wheelchairs can roll up and place their order without having to look up, and the inside is wide open so people in wheelchairs can work or volunteer,” said Lisa McNeil-Campbell, chairperson.

Between government money, fundraising and donations, more than $3.5 million has been spent to refurbish the decades-old field.

And with the project now heading for home, it’s the talk of the town.

“We're getting so many comments. People are messaging us from all over the place. You can see people stopping by all the time to have a look. We have people telling us it looks like a major league park, which is really awesome,” said McNeil-Campbell.

Bookings are already rolling in and the hope is to rejuvenate the field to its former glory days.

“It really should be the benchmark for any ball field or park that's being built or renovated because accessibility is a major thing these days and should have been a long time ago,” said McNeil-Campbell.

Opening ceremonies take place July 2 with a parade and performance by the Men of the Deeps.