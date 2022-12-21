Fiery crash closes Highway 401 for hours

A fiery crash early Wednesday morning closed Highway 401 for several hours in Trenton, Ont.

The crash happened between County Road 40 and County Road 33 in Quinte West.

A transport truck heading westbound collided with the barrier and was engulfed in flames, OPP said in a news release. Debris from its cargo covered the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

A second crash happened when an eastbound transport truck crashed into the debris.

No one was injured in either crash. OPP said Wednesday afternoon that the driver of the first transport truck, a 58-year-old man from Downsview, in Toronto, has been charged with careless driving.

Officials from Quinte West fire and Ontario's ministry of transportation also responded to the scene.

The highway reopened around 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Here are some photos of the transport truck collision on #HWY401 between County Rds 40 and 33 wb in #QuinteWest this morning. Thankfully no one was injured. The cause of the collision is still being investigated. ^dl pic.twitter.com/BdPyhOxd7o