Fiery crash on John Laurie Boulevard destroys truck, drivers unharmed

A Wednesday morning crash in northwest Calgary caused a pickup truck to become engulfed in flames but EMS officials confirm everyone involved was relatively unscathed.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of John Laurie Boulevard and Charleswood Drive N.W. at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of a collision involving an SUV and a truck.

Despite the significant damage to the pickup truck, EMS officials say there were no significant injuries and no one was transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.