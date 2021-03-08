A fiery crash has sent two drivers to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A Jeep and pickup truck collided head-on around 5:30 Sunday evening on Highway 21, just south of Goderich.

First responders were able to help pull the driver of the pickup truck out of his vehicle, while the driver of the Jeep was able to get out before it ignited and was destroyed by fire.

The drivers, a 19-year-old from Bluewater and a 27-year-old from Amherstburg, were the only people in their vehicles.

Police say a dog in the Jeep died as a result of the crash and fire.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

#HuronOPP continues to investigate a two-vehicle head-on crash that took place last night on #Hwy21 south of Goderich. First responders were able to get the two injured drivers out of their vehicles. Injuries are reported to be serious but non-life threatening. @DeptGoderich^js pic.twitter.com/pU1eWQpfWT