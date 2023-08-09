Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police

The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.

Police were called to the scene of the vehicle fire around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters had been called about a white Chevrolet pickup truck on fire in the area of 146 Avenue and 25 Street.

When the fire was extinguished, they found a body inside the truck.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday found that the man's death was a homicide, but police say they are withholding the cause of death for investigative reasons.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video that showed the truck circling the Fraser neighbourhood between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

An additional video of a person running from the scene was also released.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of 146 Avenue and 25 Street to check their security cameras for video of anyone running in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.