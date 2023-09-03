Fiesta Filipino shares culture, food at Olympic Plaza
Calgary's Filipino community is sharing its culture and traditions this weekend.
The Fiesta Filipino event at Olympic Plaza features vibrant dance performances, traditional outfits and authentic cuisines.
Local chefs kept busy throughout the day, preparing a collection of Filipino favourites including grilled pork and grilled chicken skewers, along with the always-popular red hot dogs.
It's the ninth annual celebration highlighting several small businesses and embracing multi-culturalism.
"We're proud of sharing our food culture and our food and our way of life to all the people, especially in Calgary," said one participant.
"You can see the Chinese influence and western cuisine in it," said another.
Fiesta Filipino continues Sunday at Olympic Plaza and Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is free.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.
-
'This is a small first step': London opposition MPPs react to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s resignationLondon’s three opposition MPPs are reacting to the resignation of Ontario Housing Minster Steve Clark.