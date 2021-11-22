FIFA delegation in Toronto to evaluate city's potential as host site for 2026 World Cup

A delegation from FIFA is in Toronto today to conduct a site visit as it works to determine which cities will be selected to host games during the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has already awarded the tournament to a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States but it has not yet finalized which 16 cities will play host to games.

Right now Toronto is on a short list of 23 potential host sites, along with Edmonton and Montreal.

FIFA, however, has said that it intends to finalize its host site selections by the end of this year.

During CONCACAF qualifying rounds underway for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, only Toronto and Edmonton were selected to host games in the final most heavily-watched round.

As part of the process it has been conducting site visits to all 23 shortlisted cities since July. It has also engaged in virtual conversations with local officials since April.

The officials slated to visit Toronto today include FIFA Vice President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani as well as Chief Tournaments and Events Officer Colin Smith.

Both are scheduled to speak with local reporters this afternoon, alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest tournament in FIFA’s history with an expanded field of 48 teams.