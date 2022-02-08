FIFA World Cup in Vancouver? B.C. now in 'active discussions'

Could one of the world's biggest sporting events be held in British Columbia in the near future?

According to B.C.'s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, a FIFA World Cup in the province is something being considered.

In a statement to CTV News, the ministry said B.C. is in "active discussions" to put the province, and Vancouver specifically, into consideration as a possible host city for the 2026 event.

"Vancouver is a world-class city with one of the top stadiums in North America," the ministry said in an email.

"The tourism industry in B.C. has been significantly impacted by COVID, wildfires and floods over the last 24 months and the prospect of hosting the world’s largest single sport event and welcoming the world to Vancouver is a great opportunity not only for our tourism sector but also for our province."

The ministry said the "unprecedented success" of Canada's men's team ahead of the 2022 World Cup "makes this opportunity even more exciting" as those discussions proceed.

It's not the first time the suggestion has been made, with B.C. Premier John Horgan saying in July that it was an idea the province was entertaining.

He said a decision by Montreal to step down from consideration created an opportunity, as it left Edmonton and Toronto as the only Canadian cities bidding to host games.

It's already been decided that the tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The cost is unclear at this point. The premier said in the summer that if the price tag was still as high as the last time B.C. considered a bid, it would be "rich" for the provincial government, but he too noted the impact the pandemic has had on the tourism industry.

If the bid is successful, 2026 won't be the first time Vancouver has hosted an international soccer tournament. Several matches in the 2015 Women’s World Cup, including the final, were played at BC Place.