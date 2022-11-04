Fifteen dolphins wash up on Digby, N.S. shoreline

It’s been a busy Friday for the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS).

The charity received a call Friday afternoon about several Atlantic white-sided dolphins trapped onshore in the area of Digby, N.S.

According to the caller, 15 dolphins got stuck in the mud when the tide turned and went back out.

Tonya Wimmer, executive director of MARS, isn’t all that surprised by the incident.

“It’s not necessarily rare this time of year,” she tells CTV Atlantic.

Wimmer pointed out that Atlantic white-sided dolphins often travel in a group and are known to search for food in shallow areas.

Unfortunately, MARS didn’t get the report about the dolphins until late in the afternoon, making it impossible for workers to travel from Halifax to Digby, a roughly 200-kilometre drive, before dark. But as Wimmer added, it’s still all hands on deck to rescue the dolphins.

Turning to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Digby Fire Department for help, Wimmer says that at the time of reporting, all of the dolphins were still alive. She’s confident they’ll be alright.

“Because the caller reported it right away, most of the animals will be fine,” she said. “Right now, it’s about making sure the dolphins are turned upright so their noses aren’t in the mud. Hopefully, they’ll get refloated when the tide comes in.”

In an update just after 6 p.m., Wimmer says the dolphins have all been rescued, having been put back in the water safely.

“Hopefully they make their way out on the next outgoing tide versus re-stranding,” she said.

She added that volunteers from MARS will be onsite Saturday to follow up on the incident.

Wimmer encourages anyone who sees any other incidents of marine animals washing up onto shorelines to call MARS at 1-866-567-6277.