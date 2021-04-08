Fifteenth straight day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the capital in a week.

There are no new deaths linked to novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

The daily COVID-19 dashboard shows 103 of the 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 20 and 50.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 18,788 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 470 deaths.

Today is the first day of a provincewide stay-at-home order, designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 196 new cases on Wednesday, 176 new cases on Tuesday and 237 cases on Monday.

Ottawa has seen 15 straight days with triple-digit COVID-19 case numbers. Thursday's total of 156 new cases of COVID-19 is the lowest one-day increase since April 1, when 116 new cases were reported.

Across Ontario, there are 3,295 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials announced 933 cases in Toronto, 649 in Peel Region and 386 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 "shutdown" at 12:01 a.m. April 3.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 31-April 6): 138

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 8.8 per cent (March 31-April 6)

Reproduction number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 7:

Dose 1 administered: 152,971 (+12,057 since Monday)

Dose 2 administered: 27,154 (+213 since Monday)

Total doses received: 233,150 (+29,440 since Monday)

OPH says the city received 25,740 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 11,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 4.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 23

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 613

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 5

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 69 people are in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals ever seen during the pandemic. The previous high was 63 on April 29, 2020, according to OPH data.

Twenty people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s, four are in their 30s, five are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 16 are in their 50s (four are in the ICU), 14 are in their 60s (eight are in the ICU), 15 are in their 70s (six are in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and four are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting its highest figure of known active cases so far this pandemic.

There are 1,948 known active cases of COVID-19 in on Thursday, up from 1,926 active cases on Wednesday.

134 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 16,370 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (1,444 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (2,394 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 59 new cases (4,186 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 27 new cases (2,721 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 17 new cases (2,446 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 23 new cases (2,247 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 12 new cases (1,339 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (779 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (746 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (483 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 3,030 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 6.

A total of 5,426 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 38 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 29 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 165 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 40 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreak is over at St. Elizabeth Elementary School.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at Featherston Drive Public School, Sawmill Creek Elementary School, Chartwell Heritage and the General Campus Warehouse.

There are 10 active community outbreaks: Four outbreaks are linked to restaurants, three outbreaks are linked to services workplaces, one is linked to retail, one is linked to a private social event and one is linked to construction.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare (March 26) St. Gabriel Elementary School (March 29) St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) St. Isidore Elementary School (March 31) Connaught Public School (April 2) Fallingbrook Community Elementary School (April 2) Sacred Heart High School (April 3) École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (April 3) Featherston Drive Public School (April 6) NEW Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6)NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Extendicare Medex (March 9) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Shelter (March 21) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Longfields Manor (March 24) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 26) St. Vincent Hospital - 5N (March 26) Jardin Royal Garden (March 27) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Landmark Court Retirement Home (March 30) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group Home A-11533) (March 31) Manotick Place Retirement (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Forest Hill (April 3) Garry J. Armstrong (April 3) Group Home (April 3) Roberston House (April 3) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) Chartwell Heritage (April 6) NEW General Campus Warehouse (April 6) NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.