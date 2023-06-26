Fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs took place Monday

The city had several staff on-hand answering questions from residents who came out for the fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs expected to open later this year.

“Tonight we're trying to invite the public in to learn a little bit about what will be a system of hubs that will be opened, hopefully this year. We're aiming for the fall to get five hubs open and operating this year along with 100 highly supportive housing units,” said Kevin Dickens, City of London.

The hubs are designed to help people struggling with homelessness.

There was some confusion revolving around the purpose of the session and the format.

“I thought it was going to be a question and answer period where they would have a microphone for the speaker and a microphone for the people that wanted to get up one at a time to ask questions,” said Victor Soga, Ward 13.

Many who came were looking for answers to questions that came up during a public meeting last week concerning Ward-13.

“We don’t feel this is the answer and helping. We’re not a mean community. We’re lovely, but we don’t feel this is the answer. And if it is, most certainly not with children, seniors, and adults with disabilities,” said Jeanine Davidson.

According to Dickens, the hubs are a network of indoor spaces including 25 to 30 beds with wraparound care allowing people who stay in the hubs to move into highly supportive housing.