Fifth person charged in drug bust in downtown Guelph

A fifth person has been charged with several offences in connection to a weapons and drug bust at a downtown apartment in Guelph.

Members of Guelph police’s Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) and tactical units executed search warrants at the building on Jan. 19 where several weapons and $6,000 in street drugs were seized.

According to a media release by the Guelph Police Service, three people were arrested at the scene at the time of the original drug bust, and a fourth person was arrested a week later.

Police said officers were conducting a separate investigation in the area on Monday “and spotted a female wanted in connection to the seizure.”

A 23-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged with several weapons and drugs charges.