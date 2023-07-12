Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation

Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Jackson Henry at a residence in Clarke Place, Prince Albert and charged him with second-degree murder.

Henry is the fifth person charged in connection with Bear’s death, along with Raine Farrow, Kyle Burns, Riley Primeau and Daniel Oliver. All five face a second-degree murder charge.

Bear was killed in Dec. 2021. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East around 4 a.m. with a report of gunshots.

Officers found “evidence of a serious assault,” but no victim, police said in a 2021 news release. Bear was reported missing the next day.

His remains were located in a rural area near Hague on Feb. 10, 2022.

Bear’s mother spoke out after the discovery of his body, calling for an end to violence.

Shirley Bear said her 27-year-old son was working to turn his life around after serving time in jail for weapons charges.

He was a medical taxi driver and was working to complete more certifications. He also had a nine-year-old daughter.

“My son only lasted 36 days out of jail,” said Bear. “Why did this happen to Byron?”

She said that prior to his death, she was told people were out to hurt him. She said Byron was not in a gang.

“He was a brave man, he wasn’t scared to meet anybody and put everyone in his heart, and when he saw someone hurt he always gave them a hug and said, 'ah don’t worry,'” Shirley Bear told CTV News.

-With files from Lisa Risom