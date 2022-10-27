Fifth person charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing

A fifth person is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Eskasoni, N.S., that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Shore Road in Eskasoni.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds.

The RCMP arrested four people -- 18-year-old Andon Francis of Eskasoni and three male youths -- throughout the day Tuesday. They were all held in custody overnight.

On Wednesday, police arrested a fifth person, another male youth.

Francis and the four youths have each been charged with attempted murder. They remain in custody and are all due to appear in Sydney provincial court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing as various RCMP units, including Major Crime and forensics, work on the case.