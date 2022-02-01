Fifth person charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting: Winnipeg police

A fifth person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in November that investigators believe happened during a home invasion.

Winnipeg police said 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating was arrested on Jan. 28 near Ellice Avenue and Wall Street. He has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Keating is the most recent person to be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyler Patrick Yarema.

Police believe Yarema was shot during a home invasion in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.

"Yarema did not live at the house but was present at the time," police said in a news release. "He was shot during the incident, and attempts were made to kill two other people within the residence."

Police have arrested and charged four other people in connection with the killing, including 24-year-old Keegan Shamus McGee Little, 24-year-old Jamie Rae Shorting, 33-year-old Jamie Lee Rudolph, and 32-year-old Jake Steven Ducharme.

Police said all five men have been detained in custody.