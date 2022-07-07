Fifth person faces murder charge in Joedin Leger death: Moncton RCMP
A fifth man is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger of Moncton, N.B.
Hayden Joseph James Leblanc, 18, was arrested Wednesday in relation to the investigation.
He was charged Thursday in Moncton provincial court.
The four other men charged with first-degree murder in relation to Leger’s death are 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 20-year-old Hunter Nash England, 23-year-old Jerek John England, and a fourth 18-year-old man who cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the incident.
All four are from the Moncton area.
All five accused are remanded in custody. Hayden Joseph James Leblanc is set to return to court on July 25.
The charges stem from an incident on April 25 at a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.
Police responded to a call of shots fired and when they arrived they found Leger suffering gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crimestoppers.
