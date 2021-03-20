The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with no new deaths.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases for Sarnia-Lambton region continues with Lambton Public health (LPH) reporting 51 new cases and two new outbreaks on Saturday.

LPH said one staff member at Afton Park Place and one staff member and one student at St. Patrick's Catholic High School, tested positive for COVID-19, in a release.

The London region now has 6,562 cases, with 6,206 resolved and 185 deaths – none new - leaving 171 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 45 screening positive.

Saturday is the fifth straight day of double-digit case counts.

There are active outbreaks in four seniors' facilities, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital and one elementary school.

Fox Hollow retirement residence in London Ont., declared their outbreak over on Friday.

Southwestern Public Health meanwhile is dealing with outbreaks at two Woodstock, Ont. schools.

There are six cases at the London District Catholic School Board's St. Patrick's Catholic School, with more possible with test results pending, according to health officials.

And St. Michael's Catholic Elementary School remains closed after four cases, including one variant of concern, were reported there.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 66 active, 2,671 total, 2,538 resolved, 67 deaths, 28 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 46 active, 1,530 total, 1,440 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 19 active, 1,397 total, 1,328 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – 19 active, 737 total, 716 resolved, two deaths, 14 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 51 new, 229 active, 2,565 total, 2,289 resolved, 47 deaths, 41 variants

Ontario health officials are reporting another spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases as they log more than 1,800 infections for the first time in over a month.

Health officials confirmed 1,829 new case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which follows yesterday’s spike when the province recorded 1,745 new infections.