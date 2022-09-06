Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social media

Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit has been investigating two assaults and seeking information that may assist in identifying the suspects.

On Monday, Aug.29, police say they became aware of two separate incidents where a group of suspects appear to randomly assault lone victims The alleged assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

On Monday, Sept. 6, around 12:30 p.m., officers in the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) and patrol officers arrested the fifth suspect, Tyrell Patterson.

Patterson, 19, from Windsor, is facing a charge of aggravated assault and robbery.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.