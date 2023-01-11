Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murder

Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing on Monday, Jan. 9 around 8:30 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 39-year-old man with severe life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Four people have already been arrested in relation to the incident which marks Windsor’s first homicide of the year.

Tuesday evening, James Close, 60, was also taken into custody by members of the Major Crimes Unit. He has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police arrested 47-year-old Luthor Heron, 47, Monday night at the scene of the crime. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

A short time later, police found and arrested 51-year-old Kevin Lansing in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue who is also facing a first-degree murder charge, robbery with an offensive weapon and pointing a firearm.

A third suspect, Shelby Nantais, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of Church Street. Zephaniah Moses, 28, was arrested in the same area Tuesday morning. Both are facing a first-degree murder charge and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police believe the attack to have been targeted and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com