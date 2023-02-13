Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody

A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.

Police have said Ken Lee, a 59-year-old who was living in the city's shelter system, died in mid-December after allegedly being stabbed by eight teen girls who are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

The three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds facing second-degree murder charges in Lee's death cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Justice Maria Sirivar previously granted bail to four teens in the case and denied bail to three during a series of hearings that began in January.

Sirivar made her decision to grant bail to a fifth teen on Monday afternoon.

Community members have said Lee was a kind, quiet man who was trying to defend a friend before he was allegedly attacked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.