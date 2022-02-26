Fifth weekend of convoy protests, counter-protests in Edmonton

Convoy protesters and counter-protesters both returned to Edmonton for a fifth straight weekend on Saturday.

Vehicles including trucks displaying Canadian flags made their way through downtown Edmonton throughout the early afternoon on Saturday.

Edmonton Police said the convoy protests were expected to affect traffic on Anthony Henday Drive, Highway 16, Gateway Boulevard and the city centre area.

A court-ordered injunction banning excessive noise within city limits remained in effect.

“Police continue to direct convoy organizers to refrain from honking horns or otherwise making excessive noise that disrupts residences and businesses, and will continue to enforce traffic violations, including noise violations,” wrote EPS spokeswoman Cheryl Voordenhout in an email.

Earlier Saturday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would be relaxing almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including masking requirements in most settings.

Police say 109 tickets were issued at a similar protest on Tuesday ahead of the provincial government’s speech from the throne.

“Public safety continues to be our top priority,” wrote Voordenhout.

It's estimated that 225 vehicles and 500 pedestrians took part in Saturday’s protests, according to police.

They added that 132 tickets were issued Saturday, including 33 for noise violations, seven for distracted driving and 51 for hazardous driving.