Fight at Pain Court Tractor Pull leads to stabbing
A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at the Pain Court Tractor Pull.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the tractor pull for an assault investigation in Pain Court, Ont., on June 23 at 9:57 p.m.
Through investigation, police say they learned two men engaged in a verbal argument that escalated when the one man stabbed the other man with a knife.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man fled the scene but was later located by the police on Erie Street in Merlin. Police confirmed he was bound by a release order with a condition not to possess any weapons.
The 36-year-old Chatham man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
