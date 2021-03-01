A two-day dispute between workers at a business in Temiskaming Shores has led to one of the workers being charged with making threats.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said their investigation revealed the disagreement between two workers began Feb. 25 at the business.

"On Feb. 26, the situation escalated to threats being made against one of the individuals," the OPP said in a news release Monday. "The person of interest then fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction."

Police were called just before 7:30 a.m. and shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers stopped the vehicle as it was travelling eastbound on Highway 560 in the Township of Charlton-Dack.

A 52-year-old man from James Township has been arrested and charged with uttering death threats, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.