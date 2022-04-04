Fight between tenant and property manager results in assault charge
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police say one man was charged after a dispute between a tenant and a property manager.
Officers were called to a residence on Gray Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon for a landlord-tenant matter.
Upon arrival, police learned a dispute between a tenant and the property manager escalated to a physical altercation.
A 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with one count of assault. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 17, 2022.
-
Town of Lakeshore 'extremely disappointed' with Hyrdo One path through ComberHydro One announced Monday a long-term plan to build five new hydro transmission lines across Southern Ontario.
-
-
This Halifax man was the fastest Canadian at the Paris MarathonThe fastest Canadian at Sunday’s Paris Marathon was a 26-year-old man from Halifax.
-
Calgary police to provide update on death of teen in Arbour LakeMembers of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are expected to provide details regarding the ongoing investigation into the recent discovery of the remains of Jal Acor Jal.
-
Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageantTwo Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plasticsGuelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
-
'Fortunately, my symptoms are mild': B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."
-
3 arrested after old-growth logging protesters block downtown Victoria streetThree people were arrested for blocking traffic along a downtown Victoria street on Monday morning as part of a protest against old-growth logging in British Columbia.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospitalDave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as ‘Island Dave,’ has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.