Fight between tenant and property manager results in assault charge

Chatham-Kent police say one man was charged after a dispute between a tenant and a property manager.

Officers were called to a residence on Gray Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon for a landlord-tenant matter.

Upon arrival, police learned a dispute between a tenant and the property manager escalated to a physical altercation.

A 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with one count of assault. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 17, 2022.