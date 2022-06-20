Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to charges

A 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on Hannibal Street in Blenheim at 5:06 p.m on Sunday.

Through investigation, police learned two men had been in a physical altercation on the property. Officers say one man was determined to be the aggressor and arrested.

The Blenheim man was arrested and charged with uttering threats and assault. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 20.