Fight between two women results in charges: CKPS
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police say a 52-year-old woman is facing charges after spitting on another woman during an altercation.
Officers responded to Terry Street in Wallaceburg for a disturbance at 7:12 a.m. on Sunday.
Through investigation, police say they learned there had been an altercation between two women where one spat on the other. The woman was located a short time later and arrested.
Upon a search, incident to arrest, police say suspected methamphetamine was found on the woman.
The 52-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged with assault and possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a court date of Dec. 8, 2022.
