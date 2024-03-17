Fight breaks out at Guildford Spring Carnival: RCMP
Police and firefighters were called to a public event at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre Saturday night.
In a Sunday news release, the Surrey RCMP said they got a call for assistance around 9:30 p.m. from the Surrey Fire Service for a “possible assault” at the Spring Carnival.
Mounties told CTV News firefighters were treating people who had been pepper sprayed.
Upon arrival, police were “attempting to determine what had occurred when they observed a fight break out and quickly intervened,” the release reads.
“A female suspect was taken in to police custody and a female victim was transported to area hospital for medical treatment.”
Police said it’s unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-37324.
-
Calgary UCP constituency hosts 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hallA town hall event called 'Let Kids Be Kids' was held Tuesday night by a southeast Calgary UCP constituency.
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitalsA series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of FameSix people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
-
Snow and tumbling temperatures for WednesdayTypical springtime in Calgary – Mother Nature gives us lots of warm weather and then, just as the season officially begins (Tuesday), we get a week of winter!
-
Autopsy determines 2022 Edmonton homeless shelter death a homicideA suspicious death that occurred at an Edmonton homeless shelter more than two years ago has been ruled a homicide.
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey policeThe Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
What are the chances of a BC United-BC Conservative merger before the 2024 election?Seven months away from voters deciding who will form B.C.'s next government, the latest opinion poll suggests the NDP continues to hold a strong lead.
-
Flyers edge Leafs 4-3 without healthy captain CouturierOwen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government fundingAfter a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.