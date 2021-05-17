Fight cancer by supporting Relay for Life fundraiser

This year's Relay for Life for the Canadian Cancer Society will take place virtually on June 12.

Organizers are looking for people to raise money to support the fight against cancer and say events like these fund groundbreaking research.

The Canadian Cancer Society says nearly one in two Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Heidi Hayes, a cancer survivor who has lost some close friends, says, "it's important to be able to come together and for two hours just rejoice in the progress we've made and be there for each other."

This year's Relay for Life has been reimagined and will be live-streamed on their website. People can tune in to the opening ceremony to hear inspirational stories and watch performances by Canadian entertainers, and more.

