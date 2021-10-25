'Fight club' in Prescott, Ont. leads to charges

Two teens have been charged after police were called to investigate an organized ‘fight club’ at a school in Prescott, Ont.

The fight happened after school hours, and left a 12-year-old with minor injuries. Two teens, ages 13 and 15, have been charged with assault.

The organized fight happened on Sept. 20 and police were alerted to it Oct. 11, OPP said in a news release.

The youth cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Prescott is about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa.