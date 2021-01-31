Members of Edmonton’s Belarussian and Russian community gathered at the legislature grounds in Edmonton to draw attention to the political climate in their home countries.

The group is one of many around the world protesting against the conditions at home.

“In Belarus, it’s a dictatorship and same problem where there is no freedom of election, no freedom of choice for the people,” said Svetlana Koshkareva who spoke for the Edmonton group on Sunday.

“Political prisoners from the government, corruption and repression and it’s like everyday basis, same problems in Russia.”

Koshkareva said worldwide, the hope is that the United Nations will step in and end the dictatorships in both countries. Closer to home, they’re hoping the Canadian government can play a role as well.

“Our big dream is to be supported from Canada better than now,” she said.

The group plans to keep protesting on a weekly basis. A similar demonstration was held last week in Old Strathcona.