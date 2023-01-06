Fight for safe construction worksites continues 42 years after Bentall tragedy

Dozens gathered outside Burrard Station on Friday afternoon to remember the four construction workers who tragically died on the job 42 years ago.

On Jan. 7, 1981, carpenters Gunther Couvreux, Brian Stevenson, Donald Davis and Yrjo Mitrunen plunged 36 floors to their deaths when their fly form on the Bentall IV tower collapsed.

"It was an event that shook the entire construction community in British Columbia," said Brynn Bourke of B.C. Building Trades.

"Since the Bentall disaster, we have lost 1,141 construction workers. Last year, 30 workers died in construction. That's 30 more families who lost a loved one," she continued.

Their deaths now serve as a reminder for the need for safe workplaces.

Families of the victims attended the memorial, including Mike Davis, the son of Donald Davis.

"I was 13 years old, my dad would come home from work and put down his lunch box and play basketball with me in the driveway," he recalled.

"He seemed like he was the loudest one on the sidelines at my soccer games. And one day, he just didn't come home. And I carry that my whole life," he continued.

Brian Stevenson was only 21 years old when he died. His family said they're still devastated by the tragedy.

"It's just the possibilities of what we missed. What those 42 years could have been. You know, that he was that young. He was about to be married in about six months," said the victim's sister-in-law Dianne Stevenson.

"They're not just numbers. They're not just statistics. Those were real vibrant people who were lost," she added.

While some progress has been made to ensure worksites are safer, including increased training and safety regulations, advocates say more needs to be done.

WorkSafe BC said it will be focusing its prevention efforts on the highest risk activities.

"Falls from elevation, workers struck by mobile equipment, or come in contact with high voltage electricity," said Dan Strand, the director of the company's prevention field services.