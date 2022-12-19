Fight involving 30 people using 'multiple weapons' in Brampton, police say
Police say a fight between about 30 males broke out in Brampton Monday afternoon and multiple weapons were involved.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) says the incident broke out in the area of Dewside Drive and Bramalea Road shortly before 12:15 p.m.
Several people are in custody, police say, and multiple weapons have been recovered.
No details about the suspects, what caused the fight, or if any injuries were sustained have been shared by police at this time.
Anyone who may have video or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call the 21 Division at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:
- Enter Dewside Dr/ Bramalea Rd in #Brampton
- Reports of 30 males fighting with multiple weapons
- Multiple parties in custody
- Multiple weapons recovered
- Heavy police presence in the area
- C/R at 12:12 p.m.
- PR22-0417665
-
